The Associated Press
 
MLB Players Association hires sports litigation expert Meyer

August 27, 2018 1:23 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has hired longtime sports law attorney and litigator Bruce Meyer as senior director of collective bargaining and legal.

Meyer will focus on negotiation and enforcement of the collective bargaining agreement and report to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark, who announced the hire Monday. Meyer has advised players’ unions in basketball, football and hockey, most recently working the past two years under former MLBPA executive director Don Fehr with the NHL Players’ Association.

Baseball’s current collective bargaining agreement went into effect in 2017 and runs until December 2021. Clark says Meyer’s decades of protecting and advancing player rights makes him uniquely qualified for the role.

Fehr thanked Meyer for serving the NHLPA. The NHL or NHLPA can reopen CBA talks in September 2019.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

