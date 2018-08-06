Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

August 6, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Robbie Grossman on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Johnny Field from Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Michael Pineda to the GCL Twins for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Jake Smolinski from Nashville (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned OF Darnell Sweeney outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Yimi Garcia to the AZL Dodgers for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned 3B Trevor Plouffe outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Joe Ross to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Quinn Dipasquale.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Ryan Brett.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Anthony Phillips.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Announced RHP Cameron McVey signed with Algodoneros de Union Laguna (Mexican League).

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP Jacob Evans.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Removed DE Ziggy Ansah from the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LBs Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve. Released G Ethan Cooper. Signed RB Akeem Judd.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived OL Austin Golson. Signed OL Alex Balducci.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived/injured DB Shaquille Richardson. Signed CB Raysean Pringle.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Rakim Cox and DB Maurice McKnight.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman assistant coaches.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Malcolm Gould to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

EDINBORO — Named LeighAnn Stauffer women’s lacrosse coach.

NORTH ALABAMA — Named Anna Milwee athletics academic adviser.

NORTH CAROLINA — Suspended OL Brian Anderson, Quiron Johnson and Jordan Tucker; WR Beau Corrales; DEs Malik Carney, Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper; LB Malik Robinson; and QB Chazz Surratt four games; DBs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw two games; and QB Jack Davidson and OL Jonah Melton one game.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Robert Nelson assistant men’s basketball coach and Mark Holmes coordinator of men’s basketball operations.

TUSCULUM — Named Chelsea Parker assistant women’s soccer coach and Kayla Walker graduate assistant women’s soccer coach.

WAGNER — Named Kaitlyn Beaver women’s diving coach.

WILLIAM & MARY — Announced football coach Jimmye Laycock will retire at the end of the season.

