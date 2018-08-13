Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

August 13, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Extended their Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake (PCL) for two years through the 2022 season.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF Reggie Wilson to Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded LHP Francisco Gracesqui to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins. Placed LHP Hector Silvestre on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a one-year contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Ty Ellis coach of Stockton (NBAGL).

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — G Lindsay Whalen announced she will retire at the end of the season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Gerald Hodges to a one-year contract. Waived-injured LB Jeremy Cash.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Signed G Kaleb Johnson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Dan Williams III. Placed WR Robert Davis on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Entered into a three-year affiliation agreement with Orlando (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Charles Ssekyaaya accepted a nine-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

HAMILTON — Named Sam Haimann women’s assistant volleyball coach.

TULANE — Named Chris Johnson assistant track and field coach.

