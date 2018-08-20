Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Derek Law from Sacramento.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released C Jackson Pritchard.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Austin Orvis and OF Javion Randle.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP John Brownell. Released LHP Jake Zokan.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Daniel Hamilton and F Alex Poythress.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Chicago CB Deiondre’ Hall for the season opener for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed FB Jalston Fowler and WR Julian Williams. Waived FB Luke McNitt and WR Taj Williams.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Menelik Watson on injured-reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Steve Longa on injured reserve. Released DL Cornelius Washington. Waived CB Antwuan Davis. Signed CBs Dexter McDougle and Sterling Moore and OL Beau Nunn.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated OT Martinas Rankin from the PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Cobi Hamilton. Waived RB Tion Green.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with OL Rob Havenstein on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released K Kai Forbath. Placed DE Ade Aruna on injured reserve. Waived-injured OT Cedric Lang, TE Josiah Price and FB Johnny Stanton. Signed FB Kobe McCrary and G Kareem Are.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released P Jon Ryan.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DTJerel Worthy. Waived-injured LB Shaheed Salmon.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kalen Reed on injured reserve. Agreed to terms with CB Josh Kalu.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired F Kerby Rychel from Montreal for F Hunter Shinkaruk.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Ty Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with G Dustin Tokarski on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Andre Reis women’s volunteer assistant soccer coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Megan Betsa softball pitching coach.

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Concordia Lindsay Aho director of golf.

FLORIDA STATE — Announced the resignation of athletic director Stan Wilcox to become executive vice president of regulatory affairs at the NCAA.

WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced is taking a leave of absence from the team.

