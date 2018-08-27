Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball Players Association

MLBPA — Named Bruce Meyer senior director, collective bargaining & legal.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent C Christian Vazquez on a rehab assignment to Portland (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated LF JaCoby Jones from the 10-day DL. Optioned CF Mike Gerber to Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent C Gary Sanchez on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed RF Quintin Berry to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden from Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Chris Bassitt to Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Marco Gonzales on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia from Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Rookie Davis outright to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Zach McAllister to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Madson from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day DL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Chris Coste.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded LHP Jose Jose to Somerset (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — G Manu Ginobili announced his retirement.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Named Tim Ellis chief marketing officer.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Robert Ayers. Waived CB Josh Okonye.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Kayvon Webster. Waived NT Marcus Hardison.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon Chubb. Waived RB Tion Green.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived C Jacob Judd.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Eric Decker and DB Eddie Pleasant. Signed RB Kenneth Farrow, WR K.J. Maye and RB Khalfani Muhammad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Agreed to terms with WR Odell Beckham Jr. on a five-year contract extension.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Traded WR Ryan Switzer and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. Signed CB Jarell Carter and DT Connor Flagel. Released OT Breno Giacomini. Placed WR Griff Whalen on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Lenard Tillery.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced a three-year extension of their affiliation agreement with Toledo (ECHL) through the 2020-21 season.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with RW Troy Brouwer to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Named J.J. Daigneault and Daniel Tkaczuk assistant coaches, Ryan Ward video assistant coach, Koryd Lavimoniere athletic trainer, Steven Passineau equipment manager, Jack Markwardt assistant equipment manager and Abe Edson strength and conditioning coach.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with Fs Dillan Fox and Brian Morgan on one-year contracts.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

U.S. ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Named Dr. Jennifer Royer TrueSport and athlete education director. Announced weightlifter Robert Ortiz accepted a 16-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA — Dismissed LB Santino Marchiol.

GUILFORD — Named Adam Crawford men’s golf coach.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Suspended senior QB Nick Fitzgerald one game for a violation of team policy.

PITTSBURGH — Announced graduate QB Jeff George Jr. has transferred from Michigan.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Frank Holbrook baseball coach.

UCLA — Suspended OL Boss Tagaloa and TE Devin Asiasi three games each, RB Soso Jamabo two games and DL Osa Odighizuwa, DB Mo Osling and DL Moses Robinson-Carr one game each for unspecified rules violations.

