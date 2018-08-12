Listen Live Sports

Montgomery hits 6 3-pointers, Dream beat Wings 92-82

August 12, 2018 12:33 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Renee Montgomery was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 24 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 92-82 on Saturday.

Elizabeth Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Tiffany Hayes added 15 points, seven boards and five assists and Jessica Breland scored 13 points for Atlanta.

The Dream (21-10), who learned Thursday that all-star forward Angel McCoughtry will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, have won five games in a row and 13 of their last 14.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Dallas (14-16) with 26 points and 10 assists. The Wings have lost seven in a row.

ACES 92, FEVER 74.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and Las Vegas never trailed in snapping a five-game losing streak with the victory over Indiana.

A’ja Wilson added 19 points and eight rebounds and Kayla McBride had 18 points for the Aces (13-18).

Erica Wheeler had 13 points for the Fever (5-26).

