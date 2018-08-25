Moradi breaks long-standing weightlifting world record

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Iranian weightlifter Sohrab Moradi has broken a 19-year-old world record.

The 29-year-old Moradi set a record for the snatch in the 94-kilogram division en route to the Asian Games gold medal on Saturday. He completed his set of world marks in the division when he lifted 189 kilograms in the snatch to break Akakios Kakiasvilis’ record of 188 set in 1999.

Moradi went on to set a games record with a total of 410.

