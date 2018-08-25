Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Moradi breaks long-standing weightlifting world record

August 25, 2018 9:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Iranian weightlifter Sohrab Moradi has broken a 19-year-old world record.

The 29-year-old Moradi set a record for the snatch in the 94-kilogram division en route to the Asian Games gold medal on Saturday. He completed his set of world marks in the division when he lifted 189 kilograms in the snatch to break Akakios Kakiasvilis’ record of 188 set in 1999.

Moradi went on to set a games record with a total of 410.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech