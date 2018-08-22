Most Three-Homer Games-Season

3 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago (NL), 2001 — Aug. 9; Aug. 22; Sept. 23

2 — Johnny Mize, St. Louis (NL), 1938 — July 13; July 20

2 — Johnny Mize, St. Louis (NL), 1940 — May 13; Sept. 8

2 — Ted Williams, Boston (AL), 1957— May 8; June 13

Advertisement

2 — Doug DeCinces, California, 1982 — Aug. 3; Aug. 8

2 — Joe Carter Cleveland, 1989 — June 24; July 19

2 — Cecil Fielder, Detroit, 1990— May 6; June 6

2 — Geronimo Berroa, Oakland, 1996 — May 22; Aug. 12

2 — Carlos Delgado, Toronto, 2001 — April 4; April 20

2 — Mookie Betts, Boston (AL), 2016 — May 31; Aug. 14

2 — Mookie Betts, Boston (AL), 2018 — at L.A. Angels, April 17; vs. Kansas City, May 2

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.