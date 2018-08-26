Listen Live Sports

MotoGP: British GP canceled after track deemed ‘too unsafe’

August 26, 2018 11:20 am
 
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — The British Grand Prix in MotoGP has been canceled because of bad weather.

Officials said track conditions at Silverstone have been deemed “too unsafe” after a bout of heavy rain before Sunday’s race.

It is the 12th of 19 races on the MotoGP calendar.

Jorge Lorenzo had been due to start on pole position, with championship leader Marc Marquez in fifth place.

