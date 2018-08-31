Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mourinho references German philosopher in retort to critics

August 31, 2018 9:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jose Mourinho has described himself as “one of the greatest managers in the world” and used a saying from a German philosopher to remind critics of his past successes.

The Manchester United manager is under scrutiny after the team’s back-to-back losses in the Premier League, which have come after an offseason in which Mourinho was often in glum mood for missing out on transfer targets.

The man who labeled himself “The Special One” when introducing himself to English soccer in 2004 showed he has lost none of his self-confidence by quoting German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel.

Mourinho asked reporters: “Did you read any philosophers? Or information? You never spend time reading for example, Hegel? OK, so, just as an example: Hegel says the truth is in the whole. It’s always in the whole that you find the truth.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech