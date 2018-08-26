Mystics-Dream, Box

WASHINGTON (87)

Atkins 5-10 2-2 15, Cloud 4-9 2-2 13, Delle Donne 10-22 10-10 32, Sanders 3-7 2-2 8, Toliver 3-13 0-0 8, Hawkins 3-5 4-4 11, Powers 0-4 0-0 0, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 20-20 87.

ATLANTA (84)

Breland 2-8 2-2 6, Hayes 6-15 4-5 17, Montgomery 3-11 0-0 8, Sykes 4-9 2-4 10, Williams 6-7 3-5 15, Bentley 7-15 2-2 19, Billings 3-7 3-4 9. Totals 31-72 16-22 84.

Washington 26 25 19 17—87 Atlanta 26 16 24 18—84

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-26 (Cloud 3-5, Atkins 3-5, Delle Donne 2-4, Toliver 2-7, Hawkins 1-3, Powers 0-1, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1), Atlanta 6-21 (Bentley 3-5, Montgomery 2-8, Hayes 1-5, Breland 0-1, Sykes 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Delle Donne 13), Atlanta 40 (Williams 14). Assists_Washington 15 (Cloud 6), Atlanta 11 (Sykes, Bentley, Montgomery, Breland, Williams 2). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Atlanta 19. A_5,086 (8,600).

