Mystics-Dream, Box

WASHINGTON (75)

Atkins 2-11 0-1 5, Cloud 2-5 0-0 5, Delle Donne 10-20 4-4 27, Sanders 5-12 1-1 11, Toliver 4-11 7-9 16, Currie 0-2 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Powers 2-2 0-0 4, Ruffin-Pratt 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 28-70 13-16 75.

ATLANTA (78)

Breland 4-13 2-2 10, Hayes 5-9 7-8 17, Montgomery 2-7 1-1 6, Sykes 4-8 0-2 9, Williams 4-13 2-2 10, Bentley 8-14 4-6 22, Billings 0-1 0-2 0, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-68 16-23 78.

Washington 16 20 22 17—75 Atlanta 17 17 24 20—78

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-20 (Delle Donne 3-6, Cloud 1-2, Atkins 1-4, Toliver 1-5, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1, Currie 0-1, Hawkins 0-1), Atlanta 4-10 (Bentley 2-3, Sykes 1-3, Montgomery 1-3, Dietrick 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 26 (Delle Donne 14), Atlanta 44 (Breland 14). Assists_Washington 18 (Cloud, Delle Donne 6), Atlanta 15 (Hayes 6). Total Fouls_Washington 19, Atlanta 17. Technicals_Washington coach Mystics (Defensive three second). A_3,813 (8,600).

