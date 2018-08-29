Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mystics F Delle Donne questionable with knee bone bruise

August 29, 2018 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has a bone bruise in her left knee and will be listed as questionable for Game 3 of the WNBA semifinal series against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics announced Delle Donne’s status Wednesday, two days before they host the Dream.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-all.

Delle Donne was injured on a drive to the basket with a little more than 3 minutes left in Washington’s 78-75 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday night.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Mystics were leading 70-68 when she was hurt. Delle Donne had 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal before leaving the game.

She is one of the WNBA’s top players, winning MVP honors in 2015 and finishing third in the voting for that award this season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech