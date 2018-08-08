Listen Live Sports

Napoli signs defender Kevin Malcuit from Lille

August 8, 2018 8:42 am
 
MILAN (AP) — Napoli has signed fullback Kevin Malcuit from Lille.

Both clubs announced the move Wednesday but gave no financial details or revealed the length of contract.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said last week the club would pay “12 million euros ($13.9 million) plus bonus so a total of 13 million ($15.1 million)” for the 27-year-old Malcuit.

Southampton was reportedly offering to play 18 million pounds ($23.2 million) to sign Malcuit.

Malcuit started his career at Monaco. He imposed himself in the top division during his two years at Saint-Etienne before moving to Lille in 2017.

Napoli finished second last season, four points behind Juventus. Coach Maurizio Sarri left to Chelsea and was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

Also, Genoa signed Argentine defender Lisandro Lopez from Benfica. Lopez spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan but the club did not take up the option to buy the 28-year-old defender.

