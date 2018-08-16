Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Camping World Truck-UNOH 200 Results

August 16, 2018 10:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Friday
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.533 miles
(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.

2. (13) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 46.

3. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.

4. (6) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 200, 0, 43.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. (8) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 200, 0, 32.

6. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 35.

7. (2) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200, 0, 40.

8. (18) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 0, 29.

9. (7) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 200, 0, 30.

10. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200, 0, 37.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

11. (16) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 27.

12. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 0.

13. (24) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 24.

14. (19) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 23.

15. (20) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 198, 0, 22.

16. (25) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 21.

17. (30) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 20.

18. (14) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 198, 0, 27.

19. (15) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 18.

20. (21) Clay Greenfield, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 17.

21. (23) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 16.

22. (29) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 15.

23. (32) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 14.

24. (31) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 13.

25. (26) Cory Roper, Ford, 195, 0, 12.

26. (9) Jesse Little, Toyota, 194, 0, 11.

27. (27) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 188, 0, 10.

28. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 184, 0, 0.

29. (17) Myatt Snider, Ford, garage, 161, 0, 8.

30. (12) Chad Finley, Chevrolet, engine, 61, 0, 7.

31. (22) Scott Lagasse Jr, Toyota, accident, 24, 0, 0.

32. (28) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 0, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.124 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 16 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.236 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 1-31; J.Nemechek 32-116; J.Sauter 117-123; N.Gragson 124-130; J.Sauter 131-176; J.Nemechek 177-195; J.Sauter 196-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 2 times for 102 laps; J.Sauter, 3 times for 55 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 30 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 6 laps.

Wins: J.Sauter, 5; B.Moffitt, 4; N.Gragson, 1; J.Haley, 1; J.Nemechek, 1; B.Rhodes, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 683; 2. N.Gragson, 599; 3. G.Enfinger, 587; 4. S.Friesen, 582; 5. B.Moffitt, 560; 6. B.Rhodes, 532; 7. J.Haley, 529; 8. M.Crafton, 526; 9. M.Snider, 411; 10. D.Sargeant, 404.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech