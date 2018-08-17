NASCAR XFINITY-Food City 300 Lineup

|Friday; Race: Friday
|At Bristol Motor Speedway
|Bristol, Tenn.
|Lap length: 0.526 miles
|(Car number in parentheses)
1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 124.686 mph.
2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 123.986.
3. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 123.682.
4. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 123.674.
5. (2) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 123.340.
6. (1) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 123.110.
7. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 122.984.
8. (3) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 122.474.
9. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 122.411.
10. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 121.720.
11. (21) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 121.558.
12. (11) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 121.382.
13. (60) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 121.689.
14. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 121.682.
15. (23) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 121.290.
16. (16) Ryan Reed, Ford, 121.259.
17. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, 120.877.
18. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 120.414.
19. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 120.241.
20. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 119.985.
21. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 119.484.
22. (5) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 121.474.
23. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 118.863.
24. (8) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 118.087.
25. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 117.848.
26. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 117.833.
27. (78) JA Junior Avila, Chevrolet, 117.819.
28. (90) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 117.552.
29. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 117.415.
30. (40) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 117.079.
31. (13) Carl Long, Toyota, 116.080.
32. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 115.996.
33. (93) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 115.271.
34. (01) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Owner Points
35. (76) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, Owner Points
36. (66) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, Owner Points
37. (45) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, Owner Points
38. (55) Bayley Currey, Toyota, Owner Points
39. (74) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, Owner Points
40. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Owner Points
