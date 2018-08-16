Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

August 16, 2018 11:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15
Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 16 10
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 10 17
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24
Denver 0 1 0 .000 28 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 0 17
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 17
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 42 28
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 10 16
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 17
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech