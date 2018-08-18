|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|37
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|45
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|15
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|53
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|23
|Indianapolis
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|17
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|34
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|61
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|23
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|40
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|29
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|65
|65
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|29
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|31
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|24
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|28
|42
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|37
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|39
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|45
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|68
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|55
|43
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|56
|38
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|40
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|14
|45
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|82
|51
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|42
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|46
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|43
|47
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|32
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|37
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|26
|48
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|19
New England 37, Philadelphia 20
Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13
Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34
N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17
Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14
Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17
Carolina 27, Miami 20
Arizona 20, New Orleans 15
Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10
L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15
Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13
Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Houston 16, San Francisco 13
Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.
