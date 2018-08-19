Listen Live Sports

National Football League

August 19, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15
Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24
Denver 0 2 0 .000 51 66
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17

Carolina 27, Miami 20

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14

Houston 16, San Francisco 13

Chicago 24, Denver 23

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

