All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37 Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15 Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23 Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 38 37 Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 70 42 Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 41 38 Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31 Denver 0 2 0 .000 51 66 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37 Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39 Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45 Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43 Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42 Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48 Seattle 0 2 0 .000 31 43

Thursday’s Games

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17

Carolina 27, Miami 20

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14

Houston 16, San Francisco 13

Chicago 24, Denver 23

L.A. Chargers 24, Seattle 14

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 20, Indianapolis 19

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

