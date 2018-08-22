|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|37
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|45
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|15
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|53
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|23
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|34
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|37
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|61
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|70
|42
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|40
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|29
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|65
|65
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|38
|Oakland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|29
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|31
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|51
|66
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|37
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|39
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|45
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|68
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|55
|43
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|56
|38
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|40
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|14
|45
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|82
|51
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|42
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|70
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|46
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|32
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|37
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|26
|48
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|43
___
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
