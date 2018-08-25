|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|77
|62
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|45
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|46
|37
|Miami
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|54
|80
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|53
|44
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|51
|40
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|61
|54
|Tennessee
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|37
|77
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|97
|52
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|51
|40
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|81
|71
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|42
|29
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|44
|35
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|38
|Denver
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|80
|83
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|58
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|62
|53
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|49
|68
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|45
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|34
|73
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|57
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|71
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|40
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|20
|62
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|62
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|88
|64
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|90
|Detroit
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|76
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|32
|L.A. Rams
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|47
|68
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|60
|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|64
___
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0
Carolina 25, New England 14
Denver 29, Washington 17
N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16
Minnesota 21, Seattle 20
Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30
Oakland 13, Green Bay 6
Chicago 27, Kansas City 20
Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6
L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20
Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17
Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6
Baltimore 27, Miami 10
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
