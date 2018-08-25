Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

August 25, 2018 10:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37
Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54
Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 41 38
Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53
Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45
Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Games

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20

Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30

Oakland 13, Green Bay 6

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 27, Kansas City 20

Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20

Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17

Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 27, Miami 10

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech