National Football League

August 30, 2018 10:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 1 0 .750 94 74
Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71
Miami 1 3 0 .250 88 87
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 55 47
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 88 80
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 76 50
Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44
Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 103 80
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 77 46
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35
Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 74 70
Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 44 82
Dallas 0 3 0 .000 37 72
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 96 96
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 27 96
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 77 111
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 35
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60
Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12

Miami 34, Atlanta 7

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9

Cleveland 35, Detroit 17

Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26

Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

