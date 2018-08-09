All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 1 0 0 1.000 26 17 Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14 Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 10 17 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20 Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 26 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 14 31 Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 17 Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33 Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20

Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14

Carolina 28, Buffalo 23

Advertisement

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24

Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27

New England 26, Washington 17

Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7

Green Bay 31, Tennessee 17

Houston 17, Kansas City 10

Dallas at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.