|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|17
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|28
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|10
|Indianapolis
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|17
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|24
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|31
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|14
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|23
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|10
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|27
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|17
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|24
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|20
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|26
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|31
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|23
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|20
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|24
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|17
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|43
|47
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|21
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|19
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|33
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20
Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14
Carolina 28, Buffalo 23
Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10
Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24
Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27
New England 26, Washington 17
Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7
Green Bay 31, Tennessee 17
Houston 17, Kansas City 10
Indianapolis 19, Seattle 17
San Francisco 24, Dallas 21
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.