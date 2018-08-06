Listen Live Sports

National League

August 6, 2018 11:38 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 63 48 .568
Atlanta 60 48 .556
Washington 57 54 .514 6
New York 46 64 .418 16½
Miami 47 67 .412 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 65 47 .580
Milwaukee 65 50 .565
St. Louis 58 55 .513
Pittsburgh 57 55 .509 8
Cincinnati 49 64 .434 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 62 51 .549
Los Angeles 62 51 .549
Colorado 59 52 .532 2
San Francisco 57 56 .504 5
San Diego 44 70 .386 18½

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

Monday’s Games

Miami 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Romano 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3) at Miami (Lopez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-8) at Colorado (Bettis 5-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9) at Arizona (Greinke 12-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

