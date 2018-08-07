Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 7, 2018 6:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 63 49 .563
Atlanta 60 49 .550
Washington 58 54 .518 5
New York 46 64 .418 16
Miami 47 67 .412 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 65 47 .580
Milwaukee 65 50 .565
St. Louis 58 55 .513
Pittsburgh 57 56 .504
Cincinnati 49 64 .434 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 63 51 .553
Los Angeles 62 51 .549 ½
Colorado 60 52 .536 2
San Francisco 57 58 .496
San Diego 44 70 .386 19

___

Monday’s Games

Miami 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2, 14 innings

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Colorado (Marquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-8) at Arizona (Corbin 8-4), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-7) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kennedy 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech