|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|63
|49
|.563
|—
|Atlanta
|61
|49
|.555
|1
|Washington
|58
|55
|.513
|5½
|New York
|46
|64
|.418
|16
|Miami
|47
|68
|.409
|17½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|65
|47
|.580
|—
|Milwaukee
|65
|50
|.565
|1½
|St. Louis
|59
|55
|.518
|7
|Pittsburgh
|57
|56
|.504
|8½
|Cincinnati
|49
|64
|.434
|16½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|63
|51
|.553
|—
|Los Angeles
|62
|51
|.549
|½
|Colorado
|60
|52
|.536
|2
|San Francisco
|57
|58
|.496
|6½
|San Diego
|44
|70
|.386
|19
___
Miami 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2, 14 innings
Houston 3, San Francisco 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 3, Washington 1, 2nd game
St. Louis 3, Miami 2
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Colorado (Marquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-8) at Arizona (Corbin 8-4), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-7) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Kennedy 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.