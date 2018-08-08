|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|64
|49
|.566
|—
|Atlanta
|61
|49
|.555
|1½
|Washington
|58
|55
|.513
|6
|New York
|46
|65
|.414
|17
|Miami
|47
|68
|.409
|18
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|66
|47
|.584
|—
|Milwaukee
|65
|51
|.560
|2½
|St. Louis
|59
|55
|.518
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|58
|56
|.509
|8½
|Cincinnati
|50
|64
|.439
|16½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|51
|.553
|—
|Arizona
|63
|52
|.548
|½
|Colorado
|60
|53
|.531
|2½
|San Francisco
|57
|58
|.496
|6½
|San Diego
|45
|70
|.391
|18½
Miami 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2, 14 innings
Houston 3, San Francisco 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 3, Washington 1, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 3, Miami 2
San Diego 11, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2
Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Colorado (Marquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-8) at Arizona (Corbin 8-4), 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-7) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Kennedy 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-8), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-4), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
