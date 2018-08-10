|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|64
|50
|.561
|—
|Atlanta
|62
|50
|.554
|1
|Washington
|59
|56
|.513
|5½
|New York
|47
|65
|.420
|16
|Miami
|47
|69
|.405
|18
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|66
|48
|.579
|—
|Milwaukee
|66
|52
|.559
|2
|St. Louis
|60
|55
|.522
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|60
|56
|.517
|7
|Cincinnati
|50
|65
|.435
|16½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|64
|52
|.552
|—
|Los Angeles
|64
|52
|.552
|—
|Colorado
|60
|55
|.522
|3½
|San Francisco
|57
|59
|.491
|7
|San Diego
|46
|71
|.393
|18½
___
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 8, Washington 3
St. Louis 7, Miami 1
Milwaukee 8, San Diego 4
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Washington 6, Atlanta 3
San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5
Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5
Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 5-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Miami (Urena 3-11), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-9), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-3) at San Diego (Nix 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holmes 1-1) at San Francisco (Holland 5-8), 10:15 p.m.
Washington (Roark 6-12) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Miami (Straily 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at San Diego (Lockett 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
