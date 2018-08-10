East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 64 50 .561 — Atlanta 62 50 .554 1 Washington 59 56 .513 5½ New York 47 65 .420 16 Miami 47 69 .405 18 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 66 48 .579 — Milwaukee 66 52 .559 2 St. Louis 60 55 .522 6½ Pittsburgh 60 56 .517 7 Cincinnati 50 65 .435 16½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 64 52 .552 — Los Angeles 64 52 .552 — Colorado 60 55 .522 3½ San Francisco 57 59 .491 7 San Diego 46 71 .393 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0

Advertisement

Atlanta 8, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Miami 1

Milwaukee 8, San Diego 4

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Atlanta 3

San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5

Friday’s Games

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 5-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Miami (Urena 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-9), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-3) at San Diego (Nix 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holmes 1-1) at San Francisco (Holland 5-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Roark 6-12) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Miami (Straily 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at San Diego (Lockett 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.