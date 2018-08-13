Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 13, 2018 4:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 65 51 .560
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 ½
Washington 60 58 .508 6
New York 49 66 .426 15½
Miami 48 72 .400 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 49 .581
Milwaukee 67 54 .554 3
St. Louis 63 55 .534
Pittsburgh 61 58 .513 8
Cincinnati 52 66 .441 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 65 54 .546
Los Angeles 64 55 .538 1
Colorado 63 55 .534
San Francisco 59 60 .496 6
San Diego 48 72 .400 17½

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 9, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 7

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 9, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Chacin 11-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-8), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 7-8) at St. Louis (Gant 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech