East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 67 51 .568 — Philadelphia 65 53 .551 2 Washington 60 59 .504 7½ New York 50 67 .427 16½ Miami 48 74 .393 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 68 50 .576 — Milwaukee 68 54 .557 2 St. Louis 64 55 .538 4½ Pittsburgh 61 58 .513 7½ Cincinnati 52 68 .433 17 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 65 55 .542 — Colorado 63 55 .534 1 Los Angeles 64 56 .533 1 San Francisco 60 60 .500 5 San Diego 48 73 .397 17½

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game

Texas 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 10, Miami 6

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-12) at Atlanta (Gausman 6-9), 7:35 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at St. Louis (Gomber 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

