|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|67
|51
|.568
|—
|Philadelphia
|65
|53
|.551
|2
|Washington
|60
|60
|.500
|8
|New York
|50
|67
|.427
|16½
|Miami
|48
|74
|.393
|21
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|50
|.576
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|54
|.557
|2
|St. Louis
|65
|55
|.542
|4
|Pittsburgh
|61
|59
|.508
|8
|Cincinnati
|52
|68
|.433
|17
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|66
|55
|.545
|—
|Colorado
|64
|55
|.538
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|56
|.533
|1½
|San Francisco
|60
|60
|.500
|5½
|San Diego
|48
|73
|.397
|18
___
Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game
Texas 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 7, Washington 6
L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 10, Miami 6
Arizona 6, Texas 4
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 6, Washington 4
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 3-12) at Atlanta (Gausman 6-9), 7:35 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at St. Louis (Gomber 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
