|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|52
|.567
|—
|Philadelphia
|66
|54
|.550
|2
|Washington
|60
|61
|.496
|8½
|New York
|52
|67
|.437
|15½
|Miami
|48
|75
|.390
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|70
|50
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|55
|.553
|3½
|St. Louis
|66
|55
|.545
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|61
|61
|.500
|10
|Cincinnati
|52
|69
|.430
|18½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|66
|55
|.545
|—
|Colorado
|65
|56
|.537
|1
|Los Angeles
|65
|57
|.533
|1½
|San Francisco
|61
|61
|.500
|5½
|San Diego
|48
|75
|.390
|19
___
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 7, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 5, Miami 2
Houston 12, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado 5, Atlanta 3
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 4-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 10-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
