...

National League

August 17, 2018 1:16 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 52 .567
Philadelphia 67 54 .554
Washington 61 61 .500 8
New York 52 68 .433 16
Miami 48 75 .390 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 70 50 .583
Milwaukee 68 55 .553
St. Louis 66 56 .541 5
Pittsburgh 61 61 .500 10
Cincinnati 52 69 .430 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 67 55 .549
Colorado 65 56 .537
Los Angeles 65 57 .533 2
San Francisco 61 61 .500 6
San Diego 48 76 .387 20

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 7, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 5, Miami 2

Houston 12, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 12 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 4-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 10-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

