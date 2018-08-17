|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|52
|.567
|—
|Philadelphia
|68
|54
|.557
|1
|Washington
|62
|61
|.504
|7½
|New York
|52
|69
|.430
|16½
|Miami
|48
|76
|.387
|22
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|70
|50
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|55
|.553
|3½
|St. Louis
|66
|56
|.541
|5
|Pittsburgh
|61
|61
|.500
|10
|Cincinnati
|52
|69
|.430
|18½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|67
|55
|.549
|—
|Colorado
|65
|56
|.537
|1½
|Los Angeles
|65
|57
|.533
|2
|San Francisco
|61
|61
|.500
|6
|San Diego
|48
|76
|.387
|20
N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 5, St. Louis 4
Colorado 5, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 8, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-7), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 4-9) at Washington (Milone 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-3), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 13-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia at Charlotte, N.C., 7:10 p.m.
