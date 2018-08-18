|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|53
|.562
|—
|Philadelphia
|68
|54
|.557
|½
|Washington
|62
|61
|.504
|7
|New York
|52
|69
|.430
|16
|Miami
|48
|76
|.387
|21½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|71
|50
|.587
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|56
|.548
|4½
|St. Louis
|67
|56
|.545
|5
|Pittsburgh
|61
|62
|.496
|11
|Cincinnati
|53
|69
|.434
|18½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|68
|55
|.553
|—
|Colorado
|66
|56
|.541
|1½
|Los Angeles
|66
|57
|.537
|2
|San Francisco
|61
|62
|.496
|7
|San Diego
|48
|77
|.384
|21
___
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 8, Miami 2
Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings
Colorado 11, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 9, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 2-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-9), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 12-4) at St. Louis (Gant 5-4), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 12-8) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) vs. Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9) at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
