|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|54
|.557
|—
|Philadelphia
|68
|55
|.553
|½
|Washington
|62
|62
|.500
|7
|New York
|53
|69
|.434
|15
|Miami
|49
|76
|.392
|20½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|71
|51
|.582
|—
|St. Louis
|68
|56
|.548
|4
|Milwaukee
|68
|57
|.544
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|62
|.500
|10
|Cincinnati
|54
|69
|.439
|17½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|68
|56
|.548
|—
|Colorado
|67
|56
|.545
|½
|Los Angeles
|66
|58
|.532
|2
|San Francisco
|61
|63
|.492
|7
|San Diego
|49
|77
|.389
|20
___
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 8, Miami 2
Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings
Colorado 11, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 9, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1
Miami 7, Washington 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 1
Colorado 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, Arizona 6
Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Urena 3-12) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-9), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 12-4) at St. Louis (Gant 5-4), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 12-8) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (Elias 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) vs. Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9) at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
