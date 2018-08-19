East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 54 .557 — Philadelphia 68 55 .553 ½ Washington 62 62 .500 7 New York 53 69 .434 15 Miami 49 76 .392 20½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 71 51 .582 — St. Louis 68 56 .548 4 Milwaukee 68 57 .544 4½ Pittsburgh 62 62 .500 10 Cincinnati 54 69 .439 17½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 68 56 .548 — Colorado 67 56 .545 ½ Los Angeles 66 58 .532 2 San Francisco 61 63 .492 7 San Diego 49 77 .389 20

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 8, Miami 2

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings

Colorado 11, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 9, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1

Miami 7, Washington 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 1

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, Arizona 6

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-12) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-9), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 12-4) at St. Louis (Gant 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 12-8) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (Elias 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) vs. Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9) at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

