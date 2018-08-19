Listen Live Sports

...

National League

August 19, 2018 4:14 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 54 .557
Philadelphia 68 55 .553 ½
Washington 62 62 .500 7
New York 53 69 .434 15
Miami 49 76 .392 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 51 .582
St. Louis 68 56 .548 4
Milwaukee 68 57 .544
Pittsburgh 62 62 .500 10
Cincinnati 55 69 .444 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 68 56 .548
Colorado 67 56 .545 ½
Los Angeles 66 58 .532 2
San Francisco 61 64 .488
San Diego 49 77 .389 20

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1

Miami 7, Washington 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 1

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, Arizona 6

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

