Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 21, 2018 11:22 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 55 .560
Philadelphia 68 56 .548
Washington 62 63 .496 8
New York 55 70 .440 15
Miami 50 76 .397 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 53 .573
Milwaukee 70 57 .551
St. Louis 69 57 .548 3
Pittsburgh 63 64 .496
Cincinnati 55 70 .440 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 69 56 .552
Colorado 68 57 .544 1
Los Angeles 67 59 .532
San Francisco 62 65 .488 8
San Diego 50 78 .391 20½

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 13 innings

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4) at Washington (Strasburg 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech