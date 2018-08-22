|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|55
|.560
|—
|Philadelphia
|68
|57
|.544
|2
|Washington
|63
|63
|.500
|7½
|New York
|55
|70
|.440
|15
|Miami
|50
|77
|.394
|21
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|71
|53
|.573
|—
|St. Louis
|70
|57
|.551
|2½
|Milwaukee
|70
|58
|.547
|3
|Pittsburgh
|63
|64
|.496
|9½
|Cincinnati
|56
|70
|.444
|16
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|70
|56
|.556
|—
|Colorado
|68
|57
|.544
|1½
|Los Angeles
|67
|60
|.528
|3½
|San Francisco
|62
|65
|.488
|8½
|San Diego
|50
|78
|.391
|21
___
Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 13 innings
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 10, Philadelphia 4
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4) at Washington (Strasburg 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Nix 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 14-3) at Washington (Scherzer 16-5), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-7), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 10-6) at Miami (Straily 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 8-9), 8:05 p.m.
