|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|71
|55
|.563
|—
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|2½
|Washington
|64
|64
|.500
|8
|New York
|56
|71
|.441
|15½
|Miami
|51
|77
|.398
|21
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|72
|53
|.576
|—
|St. Louis
|71
|57
|.555
|2½
|Milwaukee
|71
|58
|.550
|3
|Pittsburgh
|63
|65
|.492
|10½
|Cincinnati
|56
|71
|.441
|17
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|71
|56
|.559
|—
|Colorado
|70
|57
|.551
|1
|Los Angeles
|67
|61
|.523
|4½
|San Francisco
|63
|66
|.488
|9
|San Diego
|50
|80
|.385
|22½
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2
Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, San Diego 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1
St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 2, Washington 0
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 3
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-8) at Toronto (Borucki 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-7) at Miami (Straily 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Rodriguez 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-3), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 0-2) at Arizona (Godley 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Hutchison 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
