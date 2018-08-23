East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 71 55 .563 — Philadelphia 69 58 .543 2½ Washington 64 64 .500 8 New York 56 71 .441 15½ Miami 51 77 .398 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 72 53 .576 — St. Louis 71 57 .555 2½ Milwaukee 71 58 .550 3 Pittsburgh 63 65 .492 10½ Cincinnati 56 71 .441 17 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 71 56 .559 — Colorado 70 57 .551 1 Los Angeles 67 61 .523 4½ San Francisco 63 66 .488 9 San Diego 50 80 .385 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2

Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, San Diego 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1

St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-8) at Toronto (Borucki 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-7) at Miami (Straily 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Rodriguez 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-3), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 0-2) at Arizona (Godley 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Hutchison 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

