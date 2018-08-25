|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|72
|56
|.563
|—
|Philadelphia
|69
|59
|.539
|3
|Washington
|64
|65
|.496
|8½
|New York
|57
|71
|.445
|15
|Miami
|52
|78
|.400
|21
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|74
|53
|.583
|—
|St. Louis
|72
|57
|.558
|3
|Milwaukee
|71
|58
|.550
|4
|Pittsburgh
|63
|65
|.492
|11½
|Cincinnati
|56
|73
|.434
|19
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|71
|57
|.555
|—
|Colorado
|70
|58
|.547
|1
|Los Angeles
|68
|61
|.527
|3½
|San Francisco
|63
|66
|.488
|8½
|San Diego
|50
|81
|.382
|22½
___
Philadelphia 2, Washington 0
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 3
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2
Miami 1, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, Colorado 5
Seattle 6, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 1
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-10) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9), 2:20 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-9), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Roark 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-4) at Miami (Chen 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 13-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 5-5) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Kennedy 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5), 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
