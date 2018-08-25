East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 72 56 .563 — Philadelphia 69 59 .539 3 Washington 64 65 .496 8½ New York 57 71 .445 15 Miami 52 78 .400 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 74 53 .583 — St. Louis 72 57 .558 3 Milwaukee 72 58 .554 3½ Pittsburgh 63 66 .488 12 Cincinnati 56 73 .434 19 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 71 57 .555 — Colorado 70 58 .547 1 Los Angeles 68 61 .527 3½ San Francisco 63 66 .488 8½ San Diego 50 81 .382 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Miami 1, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 15 innings

St. Louis 7, Colorado 5

Seattle 6, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 1

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-10) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9), 2:20 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-9), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-4) at Miami (Chen 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 5-5) at Colorado (Marquez 11-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kennedy 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

