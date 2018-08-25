|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|72
|56
|.563
|—
|Philadelphia
|69
|59
|.539
|3
|Washington
|64
|65
|.496
|8½
|New York
|57
|71
|.445
|15
|Miami
|52
|78
|.400
|21
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|75
|53
|.586
|—
|St. Louis
|72
|57
|.558
|3½
|Milwaukee
|72
|58
|.554
|4
|Pittsburgh
|63
|66
|.488
|12½
|Cincinnati
|56
|74
|.431
|20
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|71
|57
|.555
|—
|Colorado
|70
|58
|.547
|1
|Los Angeles
|68
|61
|.527
|3½
|San Francisco
|63
|67
|.485
|9
|San Diego
|50
|81
|.382
|22½
___
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2
Miami 1, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 15 innings
St. Louis 7, Colorado 5
Seattle 6, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 1
Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 6
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-9), 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 8-9) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Rodriguez 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-10), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 8-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-11) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-10), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at Colorado (Anderson 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at San Francisco (Holland 6-8), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Erlin 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Arizona (Greinke 12-8), 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.