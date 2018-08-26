|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|72
|57
|.558
|—
|Philadelphia
|69
|60
|.535
|3
|Washington
|64
|66
|.492
|8½
|New York
|58
|71
|.450
|14
|Miami
|53
|78
|.405
|20
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|75
|53
|.586
|—
|St. Louis
|72
|58
|.554
|4
|Milwaukee
|72
|59
|.550
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|64
|66
|.492
|12
|Cincinnati
|56
|74
|.431
|20
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|71
|58
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|71
|58
|.550
|—
|Los Angeles
|68
|61
|.527
|3
|San Francisco
|64
|67
|.489
|8
|San Diego
|50
|81
|.382
|22
___
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2
Miami 1, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 15 innings
St. Louis 7, Colorado 5
Seattle 6, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 1
Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0
San Francisco 5, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6
Miami 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 9, St. Louis 1
Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-9), 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 8-9) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Rodriguez 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-10), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 8-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-11) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-10), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at Colorado (Anderson 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at San Francisco (Holland 6-8), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Erlin 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Arizona (Greinke 12-8), 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
