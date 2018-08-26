East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 72 57 .558 — Philadelphia 69 60 .535 3 Washington 64 66 .492 8½ New York 58 71 .450 14 Miami 53 78 .405 20 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 75 53 .586 — St. Louis 72 58 .554 4 Milwaukee 72 59 .550 4½ Pittsburgh 64 66 .492 12 Cincinnati 56 74 .431 20 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 71 58 .550 — Colorado 71 58 .550 — Los Angeles 68 61 .527 3 San Francisco 64 67 .489 8 San Diego 50 81 .382 22

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Miami 1, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6, 15 innings

St. Louis 7, Colorado 5

Seattle 6, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 1

Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6

Miami 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, St. Louis 1

Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-9), 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 8-9) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Rodriguez 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-10), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-11) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-10), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at Colorado (Anderson 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at San Francisco (Holland 6-8), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Arizona (Greinke 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

