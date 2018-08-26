Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 26, 2018 4:57 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 73 57 .562
Philadelphia 70 60 .538 3
Washington 65 66 .496
New York 58 72 .446 15
Miami 53 79 .402 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 75 53 .586
St. Louis 72 58 .554 4
Milwaukee 72 59 .550
Pittsburgh 64 66 .492 12
Cincinnati 56 74 .431 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 71 58 .550
Colorado 71 58 .550
Los Angeles 69 61 .531
San Francisco 64 67 .489 8
San Diego 50 82 .379 22½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6

Miami 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, St. Louis 1

Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 14-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 10-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Today in History

