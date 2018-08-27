Listen Live Sports

National League

August 27, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 73 57 .562
Philadelphia 70 60 .538 3
Washington 65 66 .496
New York 58 72 .446 15
Miami 53 79 .402 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 76 53 .589
St. Louis 73 58 .557 4
Milwaukee 73 59 .553
Pittsburgh 64 67 .489 13
Cincinnati 56 75 .427 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 72 58 .554
Colorado 71 59 .546 1
Los Angeles 70 61 .534
San Francisco 65 67 .492 8
San Diego 50 83 .376 23½

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 12, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 16-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 15-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 7-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-5), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

