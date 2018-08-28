Listen Live Sports

National League

August 28, 2018 11:39 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 57 .565
Philadelphia 70 62 .530
Washington 67 66 .504 8
New York 58 73 .443 16
Miami 53 80 .398 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 77 53 .592
St. Louis 74 58 .561 4
Milwaukee 73 60 .549
Pittsburgh 64 68 .485 14
Cincinnati 57 75 .432 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 72 59 .550
Colorado 71 60 .542 1
Los Angeles 71 61 .538
San Francisco 66 67 .496 7
San Diego 50 83 .376 23

Monday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7

San Francisco 2, Arizona 0

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

