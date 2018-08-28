|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|57
|.565
|—
|Philadelphia
|70
|62
|.530
|4½
|Washington
|67
|66
|.504
|8
|New York
|58
|73
|.443
|16
|Miami
|53
|80
|.398
|22
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|77
|53
|.592
|—
|St. Louis
|74
|58
|.561
|4
|Milwaukee
|73
|60
|.549
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|64
|68
|.485
|14
|Cincinnati
|57
|75
|.432
|21
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|72
|59
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|71
|60
|.542
|1
|Los Angeles
|71
|61
|.538
|1½
|San Francisco
|66
|67
|.496
|7
|San Diego
|50
|83
|.376
|23
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7
San Francisco 2, Arizona 0
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
