East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 74 58 .561 — Philadelphia 71 62 .534 3½ Washington 67 67 .500 8 New York 59 74 .444 15½ Miami 53 81 .396 22 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 78 54 .591 — St. Louis 74 59 .556 4½ Milwaukee 74 60 .552 5 Pittsburgh 65 68 .489 13½ Cincinnati 57 76 .429 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 73 60 .549 — Colorado 72 60 .545 ½ Los Angeles 72 61 .541 1 San Francisco 67 68 .496 7 San Diego 52 83 .385 22

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 11 innings, susp.

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Boston 14, Miami 6

Philadelphia 8, Washington 6

Milwaukee 13, Cincinnati 12, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0

Arizona 3, San Francisco 1

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Miley 2-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at St. Louis (Gant 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 13-5) at Washington (Roark 8-13), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-12) at St. Louis (Gomber 4-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 13-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-4) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 5-9), 10:15 p.m.

